MPs 'staggered' to hear about levels of corruption in NW

The Hawks and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday briefed the National Council of Province (NCOP)’s ad hoc committee.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have expressed shock at the levels of corruption in the North West province which is under administration.

The corruption valued at over R130 million ranged from a failure to register wildlife like elephants and rhino, to unfinished work to renovate the Mmabatho Stadium despite a R3 million payment being made.

National government put the North West province under administration in May 2018 following months of community instability due to a lack of service delivery and corruption.

Three years later, the province remains under administration and is still dealing with systemic corruption across all municipalities.

Committee members Yunus Carriem: "All I want to observe is that firstly, as we all know, it's staggering just listening to DPCI head right, I'm staggered it's one province."

SIU head Andy Mothibi told the committee that action was being taken against those involved, even after they left the state.

"This phenomenon that state officials would be faced with irregularities and possible charges and they resign and you just take away their pensions, we're assured that's not the case here."

