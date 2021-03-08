More than a dozen people displaced after Kalkfontein fire

Cape Town fire services say seven homes were gutted in Monday morning's blaze in the Kuils River community.

CAPE TOWN - More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out in Kalkfontein, in the Western Cape.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Spokesperson Edward Bosch said: “Just after 2 am on Monday, the city’s fire and rescue services responded to reports of a dwelling alight. Four firefighting vehicles and a rescue vehicle with 19 firefighters responded. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.”

