Meghan says 'didn't want to be alive anymore'

"I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. And I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she said in the two-hour CBS spot with Oprah Winfrey.

NEW YORK - Meghan Markle revealed in a no-holds-barred interview on Sunday that a barrage of negative coverage in the British press had driven her to the point where life no longer seemed worth living.

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, said she told the royal family she was struggling and needed professional help but was told "that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Meghan says the royal family denied her mental health help.

ROYAL 'CONCERNS' ABOUT 'HOW DARK' SON'S SKIN WOULD BE

Markle accused the British Royal Family of fretting over how dark her son's skin would be.

Markle, who is African American, says her husband Prince Harry revealed his family's concerns over Archie's skin tone, as well as the security he would be entitled to, ahead of his birth on May 6, 2019.



"In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle debunks the reports that she made Kate Middleton cry, saying that it was the other way around:



' IT'S A GIRL'

'It's a girl': Harry and Meghan reveal second child's gender.

CLAIM SHE MADE KATE CRY WAS 'CHARACTER ASSASSINATION'

Markle slammed as "character assassination" in an interview Sunday the incendiary tabloid claim she had made Kate Middleton cry -- saying the reverse was true.

"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan said, adding: "The reverse happened."

Kate "was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized," Markle said.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining -- yes, the issue was correct -- about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

Markle called the incident "the beginning of a real character assassination."

"I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," she said.

Markle spoke out forcefully about the loss of agency she says she suffered as part of the royal family.

"That's the sad irony of the last four years... I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then I was silent," Meghan said.

"Were you silent? Or were you silenced?" asked Winfrey.

