Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus

Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula speaks at the Western Cape taxi lekgotla in Cape Town on 15 October 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula speaks at the Western Cape taxi lekgotla in Cape Town on 15 October 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
55 minutes ago

DURBAN - Tensions that have previously played themselves out in public between Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and African National Congress (ANC) members aligned to the so-called Radical Economic Transformation Forces have re-emerged.

This time, the issue involves ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his apparent call for ANC Members of Parliament to oppose efforts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

Mbalula has accused Magashule of acting outside of the ANC mandate and has therefore distorted the party’s image and policy.

Mbalula’s statement against Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.

Lungisa and Mbalula have had public spats dating as far back as 2012 when Lungisa opposed Mbalula’s campaign to became ANC secretary-general during the party’s elective congress that year.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been among those who’ve endorsed Lungisa’s statement on Twitter.

Mbalula has not taken kindly to this and has accused Niehaus of being a criminal.

The minister has previously said that members of the MKMVA are fighting with him because he stopped irregular security contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) which the veterans had interests in.

