Malawi court to begin hearing Bushiris’ extradition case

The fugitive couple fled South Africa in November last year, contravening their bail conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - A court in Malawi will on Monday begin hearing the extradition case of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

The fugitive couple fled South Africa in November last year, contravening their bail conditions.

The senior leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were arrested the previous month on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft worth over R102 million.

READ: Malawian court rules Bushiris to appear at extradition hearings via summons

They are expected to step into the dock at the Lilongwe Magistrates Court in Malawi on Monday.

Bushiri and his wife skipped bail and fled to their home country last year citing fear for their lives.

He also claimed there had been attempts on his life.

WATCH: 'We could've paid R500 000 bail' - Bushiri supporters

Government officials then formally applied for the couple's extradition in December.

READ: Successful extradition of Bushiris could take years, immigration lawyers warn

Should the application be successful, the couple will then be ordered to return to South Africa and stand trial.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.