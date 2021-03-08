Local municipalities add sewage water testing to COVID-19 detection arsenal

Scientists said that a major advantage of the detection tool was that it picked up symptomatic and asymptomatic cases in communities.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 sewage testing is now firmly part of some local municipalities’ armoury in the fight against the pandemic.

The early-warning system was introduced by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) last year.

Once wastewater samples are received by scientists from sites, they pour them into 50 millilitre tubes.

These containers are then placed in a centrifuge machine that concentrates particles into a pellet which also contains the coronavirus’ genetic material.

#COVID19SA In a laboratory down the hall, Research Scientist Dr Jyothi Rajan Sharma, explains how samples are prepared further for PCR analysis. This process reveals the extent of viral RNA presence linked to a specific community. KB pic.twitter.com/Cpx5vpUvr4 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2021

#COVID19SA MSc Medical Physiology student, Anri Kotze, places the tubes in a device called a centrifuge, that spins the samples at high speed within the containers, so particles (including viral RNA) can sediment at the bottom of the tubes into whats known as a pellet. KB pic.twitter.com/C6dLsHuUiY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2021

#COVID19SA At the Bellville Wastewater Treatment Plant in Cape Town, Stellenbosch University Environmental Microbiology PhD student, Ludwig Brcker, collects sewage samples every Monday. KB pic.twitter.com/31dlVzeInl EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2021

After that, the scientists extract the genetic material, which is in the form of RNA.

Once this is done, research scientist Dr Jyoti Rajan Sharma receives the RNA and prepares it for further real-time PCR analysis.

“That technology will help us to amplify a particular region which is responsible for the covid RNA."

Senior scientist, Dr Stephanie Dias, explained that this machine detected DNA or RNA expression in samples.

"We get the CT values which is then converted to quantity means and we export this data in an Excel file, and we calculate the viral copy number for each sample that comes from the wastewater sites."

Experts said that through this wastewater-based epidemiology, they could predict a rise in cOVID-19 cases within a week or more before it was detectable through human testing.

