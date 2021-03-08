I was not a corruption detection machine - Molefe

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe said that the first he knew that he was being considered for that position was when a recruitment agency called him to submit his CV.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe said that the first he knew that he was being considered for that position was when a recruitment agency called him to submit his CV.

Molefe is back at the state capture commission to testify about his tenure at the SOE.

He said that he was capable but not a corruption detection machine.

“I was definitely not a corruption detection machine. That does not mean that if I saw the corruption that I could not understand it or was incapable of understanding it. I’m just saying I’m not a specialist corruption detection machine."

That was Molefe’s answer when the state capture commission asked if he was able to detect corruption at Transnet during his tenure.

The New Age had reported on his appointment before it was announced but he said that at the time he knew nothing about it.

But it came about six months after leaving the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Molefe said that he was head-hunted in January 2011.

"Brian Khumalo was a headhunter [from Leaders Unlimited]. He called me and asked if I'm interested and I said let me think about it I thought about it for a day or two and then I called him back and I said: 'OK, let's give it a shot.' He said: 'Submit your CV to me.'"

Molefe said that Leaders Unlimited arranged his interview with the Transnet board and a few days later they called again to say that he had been appointed.

