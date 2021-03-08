I was done in by the Public Protector, Molefe tells Zondo Inquiry

Brian Molefe has repeated to the commission that Atul Gupta was his friend and they met and spoke on the phone very often.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said that the Guptas did not betray him but the Public Protector did.

Molefe was asked by the state capture commission how he felt about allegations that his friends went behind his back to steal from Transnet, the business he was in charge of.

Molefe said that by the time the Guptas fled they had drifted apart but he said that they were innocent until proven guilty and like him, they had not been tried in line with the Constitution.

He said that like him, they were treated unfairly by the Public Protector.

Evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked Molefe how he felt: "Surely you must feel betrayed by the Guptas? Assuming for the moment that they were involved in large-scale money laundering from the very Business that you were in charge of and they didn't tell you this and you fostered this relationship..."

To which he replied: "I feel that I was done in by the Public Protector, the person who was supposed to protect me from this onslaught."

He earlier said that Mcebisi Jonas’ evidence that the Guptas told him that Molefe’s career was safe was hearsay that had not been corroborated by other witnesses.

But he said that he never needed the Guptas to secure his career because it did not require assistance.

