How WC health authorities use sewage to identify COVID cases in communities

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) last year introduced a sewage-based early warning system for the coronavirus in some parts of the country.

CAPE TOWN - Health authorities have stressed the importance of rapidly detecting a rise in COVID-19 infections in communities, especially under level 1 of the national lockdown.

The council has been using this surveillance mechanism to help guide the response to the pandemic.

Western Cape health authorities can use the data from this wastewater surveillance mechanism to detect emerging COVID-19 hotspots.

Western Cape head of health doctor Keith Cloete on Sunday said they got valuable information out of this.

“It tells you the presence of viral RNA, but not only the presence... it also gives you a sense of volume of that presence. It's not that there is a presence of the virus, but it also tells you that there is a quantity of virus in the wastewater system.”

Interim director of the Biomedical, Research and Innovation Platform Professor Christo Muller explained the data is sent to the SAMRC’s Environmental Health Research Unit for spatial mapping.

“Spatial mapping is where the data that we provided the viral load, is converted to the actual population number per wastewater site and that produces these maps, which you can use to monitor the virus whether it's increasing or decreasing.”

WATCH: How your sewage helps identify levels of COVID in your community

Microbiology PhD candidate Noluxabiso Mangwana said this served as a guide for the health department on where to concentrate its testing and tracing rollout.

“From previous studies that were published, they show that the wastewater-based epidemiology, you could detect the RNA levels a week before clinical symptoms are detected.”

Scientists at the Genome Sequencing Centre are also testing for the emergence of possible new coronavirus strains and variants.

