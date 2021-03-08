Harry says he felt 'really let down' by Prince Charles

Celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey asked Harry during a two hour CBS interview with the couple how his relationship had been with Prince Charles since they moved to the United States.

NEW YORK - Prince Harry said Sunday he felt "really let down" by his father as he and wife Meghan opened up about quitting Britain over her harsh treatment by the British press and the lack of support from the royal family.

"There's a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like," an emotional Harry said.

He added that Charles - the heir to the throne - and Harry's older brother William were "trapped" by the conventions of the monarchy, but vowed that he would "always love" his father.

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

KNIVES OUT

Taking aim squarely at senior royals, Markle flatly denied reports - feasted on by the gossip press - that she made Prince William's wife Kate cry before her wedding to Harry, saying the reality was the opposite.

"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan told Winfrey.

"The reverse happened," Meghan added, saying that Kate "was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised."

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining - yes, the issue was correct - about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

Meghan called the claims "the beginning of a real character assassination" and "a turning point" in her relations with the royal family.

"I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," she said.

Ahead of Sunday's broadcast, it emerged Meghan was facing an investigation into claims that she bullied royal household staff - a revelation seen as a counter-offensive in a bitter battle for public support.

Last month, when Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple would not return to their senior roles, it said they would not "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service".

Harry said the pair, who have secured lucrative deals with Netflix and other streaming services, had to find a way to make money as "my family literally cut me off financially".

"I'm sad that what's happened has happened, but... we did everything that we could to make it work," he said as the interview wrapped up.

Afterwards, tennis star Serena Williams hailed her "selfless" friend Meghan and said on Instagram that "her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

The Sunday Times reported Queen Elizabeth II, 94, would not be watching the programme and quoted unnamed courtiers as calling the situation a "circus".

