Gigaba denies visiting Gupta residence more than twice as claimed by witness 3

Malusi Gigaba’s legal representative Advocate Richard Solomon is on Monday cross examining a man only knows as witness three at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba said it was not true that witness three drove him to the Gupta residence or that he went there the six or seven times as stated by the witness.

Gigaba’s legal representative Advocate Richard Solomon is on Monday cross examining a man only knows as witness three at the state capture commission.

The man told the commission that he was a driver for Gigaba during his term as public enterprises minister.

He said Gigaba would visit the gutpa residence where he collected bags of cash and bought tailored suits with the money.

But Gigaba denies this.

Solomon asked: “But would not that have been a breach of protocol? You were not a member of the SAPS and you were not authorised to drive Mr Gigaba anywhere; do you agree?”

Witness three said: “I was given instructions by the minister himself.”

Solomon said: “I also want to put it to you that he denies visiting the residence on the number of occasion that you’ve described. At most, it would’ve been once or twice during that period.”

“I went with the minister to the residence about six or seven times,” witness three added.

WATCH LIVE: Gigaba cross examines unidentified witness at Zondo inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.