Due process followed in appointing Zolani Matthews as CEO - Prasa board

A recent report by GroundUp stated that the appointment was against the company's age policy.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has clarified its position regarding newly appointed CEO Zolani Matthews.

A recent report by GroundUp stated that the appointment was against the company's age policy.

READ: Prasa’s new boss too old to take up the role

Matthews is 64-years-old.

Advocate for the Prasa board, Smanga Sethene, said that due process was followed when the appointment was made.

PRASA STATEMENT ON APPOINTMENT OF GROUP CEO



The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is dismayed by public reports that the employment of its Group CEO, Mr Zolani Matthews, is in breach of PRASA Policies. Such reports are at best ignorant and at worst malicious. pic.twitter.com/nUTCqydPaP — 𝙴𝚜𝚎𝚝𝚑𝚞 | 𝙼𝙴𝙳𝙸𝙰 𝙻𝙸𝙰𝙸𝚂𝙾𝙽 (@EsethuOnDuty) March 5, 2021

He said that Matthews was not permanent but was on a fixed-term contract.

“Prasa’s recruitment policy prescribes no age restriction for any position whether permanent or fixed term. Since our appointment, we have amended no HR policy, neither have we devised or signed any HR policy."

He said that the media frenzy initiated by a publication that Prasa had employed the group CEO was inconsistent with Prasa's policy proved the extent to which people could peddle information from the depths of their ignorance.

“Prasa has over 23 employees who are above the age of 63 and they continue to be of great service to Prasa. Their employment at Prasa is legal the has never been a media probe on them, no media house has called them names."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.