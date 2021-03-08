Cosatu concerned over SA's COVID-19 vaccination rate

In a statement, the organisation explained that it was disturbed by the Health ministry’s revision of the 1.5 million vaccination target for the end of the month to 700,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said that it was concerned about the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country, warning that set timelines would likely be missed.

In a statement, the organisation explained that it was disturbed by the Health ministry’s revision of the 1.5 million vaccination target for the end of the month to 700,000.

It said that the economy could not afford delays in the vaccination programme.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla: "This is unacceptable. As a country, we need to do much better if we are to achieve the June 22 target of 70% population immunity. At this rate, we are not going to meet that target. Our health system is buckling under pressure, our economy is not going to afford these periodical restrictions and economic lockdowns and we urge government to do much better than what we have seen so far."

Although thousands of health workers have been vaccinated in a Johnson & Johnson study programme, the government rollout programme is yet to be implemented.

