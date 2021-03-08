Competition Tribunal hears second case of SAPS being overcharged for PPEs
The Competition Commission referred the matter for prosecution last year after it accused the Gauteng-based Tsutsumani Business Enterprise of excessive pricing among other contraventions of the Competition Act.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Tribunal is on Monday hearing a second COVID-19 public procurement case involving the buying of masks by the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The SAPS urgently acquired 500,000 masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.
In its argument, the commission said Tsutsumani exploited the SAPS’ desperation as the personal protective equipment products were scarce at the time.
The company is also accused of anti-competitive behaviour after charging above-market prices and ignoring evidence when presented with competitive pricing.
