Competition Tribunal hears second case of SAPS being overcharged for PPEs

The Competition Commission referred the matter for prosecution last year after it accused the Gauteng-based Tsutsumani Business Enterprise of excessive pricing among other contraventions of the Competition Act.

FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Tribunal is on Monday hearing a second COVID-19 public procurement case involving the buying of masks by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The SAPS urgently acquired 500,000 masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The SAPS urgently acquired 500,000 masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In its argument, the commission said Tsutsumani exploited the SAPS’ desperation as the personal protective equipment products were scarce at the time.

The company is also accused of anti-competitive behaviour after charging above-market prices and ignoring evidence when presented with competitive pricing.

