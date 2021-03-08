Bushiri lawyer asks for recusal of Malawian magistrate in extradition matter

The fugitive couple appeared briefly in the magistrates court in Lilongwe on Monday afternoon but the matte has been postponed to next Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The extradition hearing for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, in Malawi, has been postponed to next Monday.

The Bushiris' legal team made an application for the recusal of the magistrate in the case, citing “evidence bias”.

The charismatic preacher and his wife are wanted in South Africa for alleged fraud and money-laundering, among other charges.

A warrant of arrest was filed against the pair after they violated bail conditions and fled South Africa for Malawi in November last year.

However, the couple, through their lawyer Wapona Kita, launched an application for the recusal of Magistrate Patrick Chirwa.

It’s understood that the Bushiris' lawyer was taken by surprise after the court failed to inform them that Chirwa would be presiding over the case.

Kita said that Chirwa was the same magistrate who issued a warrant of arrest against the Bushiris in November and should therefore not handle the extradition matter.

The couple were arrested in South Africa after allegedly scamming congregants of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church out of over R100 million.

Should the extradition application be granted next week, the Bushiris will have to return to South Africa to face charges.

