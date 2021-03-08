Authorities to continue search for Bonnievale crocs until certain all recaptured

An unknown number of sub-adult Nile crocodiles escaped from a breeding farm last Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities on Sunday said the search for Bonnievale's missing crocodiles would continue until they were absolutely certain all had been recaptured.

So far, 50 crocodiles have been recaptured and 20 euthanised.

It's a story that's attracted the attention of international news media as it's not every day dozens of reptiles manage to escape from a breeding farm.

The facility contains about 5,000 crocodiles.

CapeNature, neighbouring landowners, along with eight police divers in boats have been conducting patrols in a bid to trace the missing animals.

CapeNature's Petro Van Rhyn said there appeared to be no end in sight just yet as there was no telling exactly how many crocodiles were still at large.

“At this point in time, we have found crocodiles every single night but if we come to a point where two, three, five nights go by without a single sighting then that would lead us to believe that we have now found the bulk of them or even all of them.”

The search is under way in the Breede River in a 5km radius stretching towards the Robertson and Swellendam.

