ANC says Zuma meeting 'positive and constructive'

This meeting follows Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court which had ordered him to return to the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that its officials have met with former President Jacob Zuma following his refusal to appeal before the state capture commission.

In a statement one sentence long, the party said that its top six held constructive and positive discussions with the former leader.

@MYANC National Officials have met with former President Jacob Zuma today, Monday, 8 March 2021.

The National Officials had very positive and constructive discussions with former @PresJGZuma.

Numerous guests have streamed to his Nkandla home, some in support, while others are believed to have attempted to convince him to abandon his stance.

Former President Zuma spent an entire afternoon hosting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Julius Malema for a tea party.

He has also received a stream of visitors - most were served meat at his Nkandla home, with one-time ally Bheki Cele only receiving some fruit last month.

And it seems that the coldest reception he kept for the ANC leadership, which he is said to have been angry with.

After snubbing a planned person-to-person meeting at Luthuli House, it seems that he made the ANC leaders wait for most of the day, only seeing them online for a short while.

The party released a mere sentence following that meeting but said that they had very positive and constructive discussions.

Zuma also missed his deadline to oppose the state capture commission of inquiry's contempt of court application before the Constitutional Court.

