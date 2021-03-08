Advocate Thomas Bokaba to lead probe into drowning of 2 Mamelodi boys

The boys aged four and seven died in a quarry at an unsecured construction site over a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has appointed a senior counsel to lead an independent investigation into the drowning of two Mamelodi boys.

Seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Lawrence Tshwenu died in a quarry at an unsecured construction site over a week ago.

The department has appointed advocate Thomas Bokaba to head the investigation.

It said even though this probe had been commissioned by the department, it would ensure that it was independent.

Spokesperson Theo Nkonki said: “Advocate Thomas Bokaba has been appointed to find the relevant facts and accountability for the deaths and also establish failures on the part of the department or the contractor.”

AN INSULT

The family of one of the boys last week told Eyewitness News that the securing of the site was too little too late.

A wire fence was erected around the area four days after Mabila and Tshwenu drowned while swimming.

Tshwenu’s uncle, Deon Moor, said the fence was nothing short of disappointing.

“It's an insult to the family and community at large.”

Moore said children would easily access the quarry due to poor quality of the fencing.

“The fence is not strong; kids can still easily go over the fence or the nyaope people can cut off the fence and leave it open again.”

Their mothers told Eyewitness News earlier last week that the children's lives could have been spared had the contracted construction company fenced off the dangerous area.

