51 crocs captured so far after escaping from Bonnievale farm - CapeNature

CapeNature said that night patrols on the Bree River were ongoing, with police divers, the facility owner and neighbouring land owners all trying to recapture an unknown number of the reptiles.

CAPE TOWN - A total of 51 crocodiles have been recaptured after escaping from a Bonnievale farm.

CapeNature said that night patrols on the Bree River were ongoing, with police divers, the facility owner and neighbouring landowners all trying to recapture an unknown number of the reptiles.

CapeNature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn: "The owner of this facility could not tell us up to this point how many had escaped but from CapeNature's side we've obviously left no stone unturned to find these crocodiles. This facility holds more than 5,000 crocodiles and within this facility, there are various camps. These crocodiles are rotated within these camps."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.