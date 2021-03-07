Truck driver arrested after crashing into several cars on William Nicol Drive

It’s understood the truck failed to stop on a steep downhill on William Nicol Drive behind Flora Clinic.

JOHANNESBURG - A truck driver was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving after failing to stop.

The truck which was transporting chrome without a permit from Rustenburg to City Deep, collided with a bakkie and several other vehicles, which were stationary at a traffic light.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said three people were injured in the collision.

“Two people were seriously injured and one was airlifted to the hospital. There are signs that say no heavy vehicles on this road.”

