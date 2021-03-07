Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water

Places which were affected include Auckland Park, Coronationville, Clairmont, and Sophiatown.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Water said it expects some of its reservoirs to stabilise after several areas were left with no water this weekend.

The utility said the Hursthill reservoir supplying water to these areas is at a critically low level due to interruption on its infrastructure.

It's not clear exactly when water will be restored.

Joburg Water's Eleanor Mavimbela said, “At the moment we’re waiting for our reservoirs to build up capacity so that affected residents can start getting pressure back.”

