Teen arrested in connection with Itumeleng Khune’s sister’s death

The 27 year old was reportedly burnt beyond recognition in a house fire in Ventersdorp in the early hours of Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the North West arrested a 17 year old boy in connection with the death of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's sister, Mapula.

It’s understood neighbours called emergency services after seeing smoke emerging from a house in extension 2.

After forcing entry into a back room, authorities discovered Khune's severely burnt body on top of her bed.

The police's Adele Myburgh said officials handcuffed the teenager on Friday.

