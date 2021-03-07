Sanef condemns threats on eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger’s life

Sanef said the abuse, which included rape threats, was uncalled for and has called for media freedom to be protected.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has on Sunday condemned the threats on eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger’s life following a video montage, selected from some of her work in Parliament.

The senior journalist received widespread backlash after last month’s post-Budget interviews sparked allegations of racism following unfair treatment of black and white interviewees in relation to adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

While Dentlinger has denied the claims, saying the inconsistent behaviour regarding COVID-19 protocols during the interviews was not rationally motivated, she has been subjected to a series of attacks on social media by members of the public.

Sanef met with the eNCA management earlier this week following the allegations of racism at the broadcaster and against Dentlinger

Reflecting on the events of the past week, Sanef said the abuse of journalists, particularly women journalists, was rife on social media platforms.

The forum said it had seen the same kind of abuse at political events, rallies and protests where female journalists had been pushed, sexually harassed and subjected to verbal abuse.

While the forum believes South Africans have a right to call out journalists to improve credibility, this should not degenerate into cyberbullying as currently faced by Dentlinger.

eNCA management has also informed Sanef that they were holding a series of meetings with various organisations, including civil rights group Not in my Name, and political parties as a way of meaningfully engaging society on the recent events.

