Robben Island Museum cancels bursary programme due to COVID-19

The bursaries, worth R33 000 each, were usually awarded to seven students for postgraduate studies in fields such as history and heritage studies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Robben Island Museum said it has cancelled its annual bursary programme for 2021 due to financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steeped in history, Robben Island usually draws thousands of visitors every year however, it has seen significant decline over the festive season.

The museum's Melany Kühn said it’s unable to sustain its bursary fund for this academic year because of revenue losses.

“COVID19 has left us an in an unprecedented financial situation where our most pressing challenging is our short term sustainability. We’re determined to stay afloat.”

