Police investigate motive behind Mapula Khune’s murder

Officials arrested a 17-year-old boy for Mapula's murder on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police on Sunday said the motive behind the murder of Mapula Khune - who is Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's sister - was under investigation.

Officials arrested a 17-year-old boy for Mapula's murder on Friday.

READ: Teen arrested in connection with Itumeleng Khune’s sister’s death

The 27-year-old woman's body was burnt beyond recognition in a house fire in Ventersdorp on Thursday.

Neighbours called emergency services upon seeing smoke emerging from a yard.

Her charred remains were discovered by police on her bed.

The police's Adele Myburgh on Sunday said: “The provincial police commissioner Sello Kwena lauded the officers for their speedy response that ensured the arrest of the teenager.”

Police say the details behind relationship between the victim and the accused could not be revealed because the accused is a minor.

He will, however, appear in the Ventersdorp Children's Court on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.