Parliament outlines voluntary early retirement for employees

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament said it’s not planning on retrenching workers despite suffering a massive budget reduction.

The EFF claims Parliament intends to cut a significant number of its work force.

The National Legislature said it's negotiating with Treasury to introduce voluntary retirement due to the budget cuts.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Parliament managed to save money since it started to conduct work virtually because of the lockdown.

Mothapo said employees who are close to retirement age are being offered an opportunity to take voluntary early retirement.

“The EFF has claimed without any evidence that Parliament plans to retrench thousands of employees. Well Parliament doesn’t even thousands of employees. Being offered voluntary early retirement isn’t the same as mass retrenchments. In this case, the employee has an option to decline the offer.”

