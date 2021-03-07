Number of people dying from COVID-19 reduces in SA

The recovery rate is sitting at 94,7 percent meaning over 1,439 million people recovered from the virus since its outbreak last year in March.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded a decrease of daily COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours with 81 fatalities reported.

This brings the total death toll so far to about 50,647.

The Health Department said it has reported 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 - in the last day - pushing the number of known cases here at home to more than 1,520 million.

101,537 health workers were vaccinated across the country since the Johnson and Johnson vaccination programme kicked off last month.

The department thanked those who participated in receiving their jabs.

The Health Department said it’s pleased with the rollout of its vaccination program.

It's also praised those healthcare workers who've taken the decision to get vaccinated.

More vials are expected to arrive in South Africa in the coming months.

This week, the department came under fire in Parliament with some MPs accusing the Health Ministry of being unethical and misleading the public on government's official vaccine rollout plan.

But Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaala revealed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently being administered is technically and legally part of a study.

