Katlehong and Vosloorus without electricity

JOHANNESBURG - Many households in Katlehong and Vosloorus are waking up without electricity on Sunday morning.

This is due to Eskom's load reduction which the utility implemented since 5am.

Eskom said this is part of efforts to reduce overloading on its network capacity which results to damage of its infrastructure in what it describes as high-density areas.

Power's expected to be restored at nine o'clock this morning.

