Extradition hearing against Bushiris to be heard in Malawi

The hearing comes after a warrant of arrest was issued for the couple after they fled South Africa to their home country last year, contravening their bail conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The formal extradition hearing against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary is expected to begin in Malawi on Monday.

The senior leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were arrested in October on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

The Bushiris fled South Africa shortly after they were released on bail of R200,000 each.

According to Bushiri he left amid fears that he won’t receive a fair trial.

He also claimed there had been attempts on his life and accused South African authorities of not offering protection.

After the fugitive couple fled, government officials formally applied for their extradition in December.

Should the application be granted, the couple will be brought back in South Africa to face the music.

