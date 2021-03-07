Cops looking for suspects involved in double killing in Eldorado Park

The men, in their late 20s, were found wrapped in plastic with their hands and feet bound.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng are searching for two suspects involved in a double murder in Eldorado Park.

Police arrested two people on Friday after they discovered two male bodies in a house in extension 9.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said hours after the discovery another body was found at a nearby cemetery.

Peters said police are yet to establish if the two crime scenes are connected.

“Police are probing the possibility of a third body being linked. Police are appealing to the public to come forward with information.”

