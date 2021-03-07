CT residents warned to beware of criminals posing as electricity officials

It's understood the scammers wear municipal uniforms with identification and insist to check on electricity infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - Criminals are disguising themselves as municipal electricity officials to gain access to thousands of households in Cape Town.

Many residents were robbed of personal items.

The city's Phindile Maxiti said, “We urge residents to be aware of scammers posing to be officials. He city doesn’t have officials going door-to-door checking on infrastructure without any appointment.”

