Arts dept says it approved 974 COVID-19 relief fund applications

There are calls from the arts sector calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Minister Nathi Mthethwa due to his perceived inability to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sports, Arts and Culture Department said 974 applications were approved so far in the third phase of the COVID-19 relief fund programme, despite backlash that it is not doing enough to address the plight in the sector.

It said it received over 4,900 applications as it sifts through other sectoral and individual applications.

The department said more submissions are expected in the coming weeks.

The arts and culture sector is one of the worst hit by the lockdown and this has resulted to massive job and income losses.

