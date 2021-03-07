Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19

Eyewitness News understands that he passed away earlier on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died at the age of 61

Matlare served in many senior positions including as SABC CEO and as a Vodacom executive.

He also served as Primedia CEO.

