WHO warns of further COVID-19 waves

The WHO said people should not think the crisis is over because of the global vaccine rollout.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that further waves of the coronavirus pandemic could be on the way and people should not think the crisis is over because of the global vaccine rollout.

The organisation said Covax will distribute 14.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 31 countries next week.

The Covax global vaccine-sharing facility shipped more than 20 million doses to 20 countries as the scheme aimed at ensuring poorer nations get access to jabs took off this week.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference that he's worries about the possible complacency.

“We think we’re through this and countries are going to lurch back into third and fourth surges.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.