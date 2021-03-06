Two male bodies found in Eldorado Park

Authorities arrived at a house on Friday and made the discovery of two bodies that were badly assaulted and wrapped in a plastic.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested two men after they discovered two male bodies in Extension 9 in Eldorado Park, South of Johannesburg.

Authorities arrived at a house on Friday and made the discovery of two bodies that were badly assaulted and wrapped in a plastic.

Both the deceased had hands were tired with a wire.

Provincial police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased were last seen with a third person the previous day. Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with the investigation and lead to the apprehension of suspects, to urgently contact the police at Kliptown SAPS.”

