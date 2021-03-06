Still no arrests in Bhinqala girls’ murders

They were stabbed multiple times and were found in the bushes on Tuesday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Police have not yet tracked down those responsible for the murder of two girls near Peddie in the Eastern Cape.

The girls - aged 15 and 11 - were found dead in the Bhinqala locality earlier this week.

An community near Peddie, Eastern Cape, has been left in shock following the brutal murders of two children.

Police say the girls were related.

They were stabbed multiple times and were found in the bushes on Tuesday evening.

The circumstances surrounding their murders are being probed.

Police have not yet found those responsible, but say they were following up on strong leads.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.