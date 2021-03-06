Patrick Adams joins others in defending Maghan Markle’s reputation

Adam said the Royal Family's handling of bullying claims against her is obscene.

JOHANNESBURG - Canadian actor Patrick Adams joined many of Meghan Markle's friends and colleagues in defending the Dutchess of Suxess against accusations of bullying.

The actor, who played Markle's love interest on the drama series _Suits _- stood up for his former co-star in a Twitter thread on Friday.

Adam said the Royal Family's handling of bullying claims against her is obscene.

He continued to describe the palace as a shamelessness institution that has outlived its relevance.

This comes ahead of a much anticipated tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

In a third short clip, Oprah asks Markle why she decided to give an interview now and this was part of her response.

“As an adult, to live an independent life and then go into this construct was different than what people imagine it to be, it’s liberating to have the right and privilege to say ‘I’m ready to talk’ and be able to make a decision on your own.”

