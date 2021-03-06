Parly denies claims of retrenchments, says it's voluntary retirement packages

Parliament said the EFF had falsely claimed, without any evidence, that it planned to retrench thousands of workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament on Saturday denied what it called misleading claims made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that it planned to implement job cuts.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said despite the cut in Treasury's allocation to Parliament, there was no crisis to warrant drastic intervention as claimed by the EFF.

Instead, Parliament said it had offered some of its employees voluntary early retirement.

Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided.

“It is a voluntary retirement package, so you can’t use it to force employees out as the EFF claims. It will be up to those employees to decide if they wish to take it or not. Retrenchments, on the other hand, are a complete opposite of this and Parliament nowhere has announced that it considered this.”

