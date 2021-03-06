NPA ready to take Nelson Mandela funeral corruption case on trial

Former Health MEC Sinidiswa Gomba is implicated in connection with fraud and corruption around the former president's funeral in 2013.

CAPE TOWN - The NPA said it's ready to go on trial in the Nelson Mandela funeral scam case reported where former Health MEC Sinidiswa Gomba is implicated.

Gomba and several other accused including former Buffalo City municipal officials - are expected back in court in May - in connection with fraud and corruption around the former president's funeral in 2013.

Gomba - who was recently axed as provincial health MEC and her co-accused appeared in court in East London on Friday.

The State alleges the accused hatched a scheme to swindle the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million.

They face charges of corruption, money laundering, fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said, “The State is ready. We’re now trying to urge closer to a trial and we hope it will start soon.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.