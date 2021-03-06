Mbalula slams reports of new Prasa CEO being too old as ‘sensationalist’

Mbalula's response comes after a report by investigative group GroundUp stated that Zolani Matthews' appointment is against the company's age policy.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has on Saturday labelled reports that the newly appointed CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is too old for the position as sensationalist.

According to GroundUp, Matthews cannot take up the position at Prasa because he is over the retirement policy age of 63 years.

The new CEO is 64 years old.

His spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said, “The board made sure that processes were followed in affecting that appointment. These include the requirements of Prasa.”

