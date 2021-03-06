Health Dept confident COVID-19 vaccine rollout running smoothly

The South African Medical Research Council’s Professor Glenda Gray said while the aid while SA made promising strides, there were some lessons from the first phase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said it vaccinated over 100,000 healthcare workers across the country through the Johnson and Johnson vaccination programme.

Officials reiterated that vaccines remain a priority in the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This milestone comes less than a month after South Africa launched the vaccine programme.

It also comes a year after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country.

The South African Medical Research Council’s Professor Glenda Gray said while the aid while the country made promising strides, there were some key take home lessons from the first phase.

“The most important thing about this is you need to innovate and keep learning. You need to keep on changing your processes and more efficient. You can expect hiccups and hurdles but the important thing is to change it and learn together.”

Meanwhile, the department reported that 104 people died from COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll so far to 50,566.

Over 1,300 new cases were recorded in the past day, pushing the number of known cases to more than 1 million.

At least 1,4 million people recovered from the virus in South Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.