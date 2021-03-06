Fikile Mbalula defends Zolani Matthews' appointment as Prasa CEO

Minister Mbalula said due process was followed when the appointment was made.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula defended the appointment of the new Prasa group CEO Zolani Matthews.

Mbalula responded to a report by investigative group Ground Up which reported that Matthews’ appointment is against the company's age policy.

According to Ground Up, the new boss was placed in his position at age 64 despite the entity's retirement age of 63.

The minister said due process was followed when the appointment was made.

His spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said, “The board made sure that processes were followed in affecting that appointment. These include the requirements of Prasa.”



Prasa has been without a group CEO since the departure of Lucky Montana in 2015.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.