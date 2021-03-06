DA to lay criminal complaint against EFF, ANC over ‘racist’ eNCA reporter

This follows a video on social media suggesting that senior eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger racially discriminated against members of Parliament when asking them to put their masks on during a post-budget speech interview.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday said it would lay a complaint against the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) with the South African Human Rights Commission for race baiting.

In the video, Dentlinger is heard asking United Democratic Movement deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to put on his mask, minutes after interviewing Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who wasn't wearing his mask during the interview.

The incident occurred last month after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget speech.

