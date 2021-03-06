DA to lay criminal complaint against EFF, ANC over race baiting

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday said it would lay a complaint against the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) with the South African Human Rights Commission for race baiting.

This follows a video on social media suggesting that senior eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger racially discriminated against members of Parliament when asking them to put their masks on during a post-budget speech interview on eNCA.

In the video, Dentlinger is heard asking United Democratic Movement deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to put on his mask, minutes after interviewing Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who wasn't wearing his mask during the interview.

The incident occurred last month after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget speech.

The DA has accused both the ANC and EFF of exploiting racial tensions in South Africa without evidence.

The party said while it unequivocally believed racism and discrimination should be condemned without fear or favour race baiting has no place in society.

Chief whip Natasha Mazonne said: “Actually, that video is so manufactured that it has snippets from the previous Sona debate and others from many years ago.”

She wants the matter to receive the attention it deserves.

“The DA has written to the SAHRC, asking them to investigate the behaviour by the ANC and the EFF.”

The ANC and EFF raised concerns over senior reporter Dentlinger's conduct and allege she treated interviewees differently based on their race.

On Tuesday, members of the ANC picketed outside the eNCA head office in Hyde Park.

