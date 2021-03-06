Cosatu expecting opposition to its labour law reforms

Cosatu tabled numerous reform suggestions at Nedlac which include the increase of severance pay among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said it anticipates opposition to some of its proposed labour law reforms.

The federation tabled numerous reform suggestions at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), which include the increase of severance pay among others.

The suggestions were mostly necessitated by shifts in the labour market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Cosatu is insistent that the labour reforms are necessary to update labour market policies - it said it’s also ready for a push back from the business constituency at Nedlac.

The organisation wants section 189 of the Labour Relations Act tightened to make it harder for bosses to dismiss workers.

