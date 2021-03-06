Bonnievale crocodiles still on the loose

CapeNature’s Petro van Rhyn said they're being assisted by police in their search.

CAPE TOWN – CapeNature is investigating whether there was a regulation breach which resulted in the escape of crocodiles from a breeding farm near Bonnievale.

Seven of the reptiles that escaped from the farm have been euthanised.

At least 27 others were recaptured and six more were spotted but got away.

It's unclear how many broke through a fence on Wednesday.

“We don’t want people approaching them, they are wild animals and they’re unpredictable. We urge the public to contact the police if the spot them.”

