7 people die in car accident near Modimolle

The Transport Department said a trailer detached from a bakkie and collied with several vehicles on Friday night.

Seven people have died and one has been seriously injured following a multiple vehicle crash on the N1 freeway near Modimolle. Picture: Twitter.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have died in a car accident on the N1 near Modimolle in Limpopo.

The Transport Department said a trailer detached from a bakkie and collied with several vehicles on Friday night.

The department's Mike Maringa said one person was seriously injured.

“The MEC has sent condolences to the families and pleaded with motorists to check the condition of their vehicles and to drive within the speed limit.”

