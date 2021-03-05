WC GBV centre recorded nearly 300 calls from victims during festive season

CAPE TOWN - The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre recorded close to 300 calls from victims of violence, rape, and those needing legal advice over the festive season in the Western Cape.

The centre operates under the Department of Social Development and released their report recently. Cases they've dealt with are between October last year and January this year.

The Centre, which offers services to victims of gender-based violence, operates 24 hours, seven-days-a-week.

The facility employs social workers who are responsible for call-taking and call referrals.

For the four months, 162 gender-based violence cases were recorded, 83 of calls were related to physical violence.

Other incidents included rape or intimidation and child neglect.

One hundred and thirty-two calls came through to the centre that were non-gender-based violence-related, which includes Sassa grants and child custody.

