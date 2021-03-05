Turning over a new leaf: Mpumalanga govt vows to tackle unemployment at Sopa

He said there was a need to concentrate on infrastructure development in order to bring President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan to life.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane's new acting director general Peter Nyoni said Friday's State of the Province Address (Sopa) would focus on unemployment, ethical leadership and the eradication of corruption.

“So, that is where we are in terms of ensuring that we deal with unemployment and we concentrate much on infrastructure development to create job opportunities that will ensure unemployment is addressed.”

Without making mention of former President Jacob Zuma, he said the damage caused by corruption could be seen through testimonies at the state capture commission of inquiry.

“The Zondo commission is not depicting comics of films taken from somewhere, it depicts the state of the organisation and government pertaining to a particular time when certain people were in power.”

