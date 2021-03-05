Tshegofatso Pule murder: Community members cheer Ntuthuko Shoba bail decision

Community members celebrated after the magistrate told Ntuthuko Shoba that he would remain behind bars until his trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The was jubilation outside the Roodepoort Magistrates court where the man accused of masterminding the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule was denied bail.

Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane, the man who admitted to killing Pule, implicated him.

READ: Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder case denied bail

Last year, June, Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in the open veld in Roodepoort.

Community members celebrated after the magistrate told Shoba that he would remain behind bars until his trial.

It is alleged that Shoba fathered a child with Pule but he didn’t want the child to be born, so he allegedly hired Malephane to kill her.

ALSO READ: Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule pleads guilty to all charges

Shoba said that he had received death threats and he feared for his life.

Magistrate Delize Smith handed down the ruling.

“The applicant did not reply to the allegation by the State that there are other independent witnesses apart from the cellphone records and the video footage and the testimony of the convicted accused at this stage. Therefore the court finds that the statement of the applicant is not sufficient to show that there are exceptional circumstances why it would be in the interest that he is released on bail and bail is refused."

Shoba is expected back in court on 25 March when the court is expected to transfer his case to the high court.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.